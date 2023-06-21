Income tax rules for setting off long-term capital loss from various debt mutual funds1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 09:07 AM IST
You can set off the long-term loss in respect of US funds against long-term capital gains in respect of other debt funds
I have made capital gains of about 19 lakhs by selling various debt mutual funds which I held for more than 3 years. Approximate capital gains after indexation is about 3+ lakhs. In one fund which is traded in the US, I have a capital loss after keeping it for more than 5 years. Is it possible to set off this capital loss against the capital gains which I have made? And if so how is the loss calculated, is it with indexation or without indexation?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×