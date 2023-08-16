Income tax rules for X users: How income from Elon Musk's X (Twitter) will be taxed in India2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Taxation of Twitter (X) earnings: Experts say it varies based on activity, income level, and expertise
Elon Musk's Twitter which was rebranded as X, has started sharing ad revenues with content creators. A lot of people are earning money via X (formerly Twitter). Those who are receiving monetary benefits have been sharing screenshots of money credited to their bank accounts. The people receiving such income have been wondering about its taxation. The taxation of earnings via activities that involve getting paid by tweets may be challenging and varies according to the jurisdiction's tax regulations. Tax experts said that whether you are a salaried individual, or a professional, your social media earnings will be taxed but it will not be the same for all users.