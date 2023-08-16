"So in case the same falls under the head “Profits and Gains of Business or Profession", we need to examine whether this would be treated as business or profession and which would depend on what type of content you are sharing If the contents of the tweet which you are sharing require you to have technical expertise for which special training is required, the same would be treated as a profession otherwise the same can be treated as your business income, and provisions of section 44AD would apply," said Balwant Jain.