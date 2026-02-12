New income-tax rules may revive interest in old regime for high-income salaried taxpayers
Shipra Singh 6 min read 12 Feb 2026, 11:46 am IST
Summary
The recent proposals in the Income Tax Rules enhance education and college hostel allowances and reclassify cities for HRA purposes. These changes may entice salaried individuals to reconsider the old tax regime, especially in high-rent urban areas.
As part of the Income Tax Rules, 2026, notified last week, the government has proposed three key changes that may tilt the needle towards the old tax regime again.
