Income tax rules on employer's contribution to NPS: How it is calculated

In respect of employer’s contribution toward NPS account of an employee, deduction under Section 80CCD (2) is available to an employee. This is over and above the deduction of Rs. 1.50 available under Section 80 C, 80CCC and 80 CCD(1) taken together. The deduction under Section 80CCD (2) is available upto 10% of the basic salary and dearness allowance of the employee. For the Central and State government employee a higher deduction of 14% of contribution as percentage of basic salary is available. Though there is no overall limit for deduction in respect of employer’s contribution towards NPS account of an employee under Section 80CCD (2) but Section 17(2) of the Income Tax Act provides that in case aggregate of employer’s contribution towards employee’s employee provident fund, National Pension System and Superannuation exceeds seven lakhs fifty thousand in a year, the excess shall be taxed as perquisite in the hands of the employee. So effectively an employee can claim deduction upto Rs. 7.50 lakhs for employer’s contribution to his NPS account in a year.

