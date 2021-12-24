Income tax rules on pre-EMI rebate on home loan if property sold before 5 years

Question: I took a home loan for a flat and paid pre-EMI as well as EMI. I have been claiming the Pre-EMI rebate for past 3 years (Aggregate of Pre-EMI interest equally distributed in 5 years) as well as deduction under Section 24(b) and 80C in respect of the EMIs being paid. Now I have sold the flat during the current year and have repaid the entire loan amount. I would like to know if I can claim the Pre-EMI rebate for next remaining two years after sale of flat?

Answer: Since you have already sold the house in respect of which you were entitled to claim pre EMI interest for the next two years, as no income is taxable in respect of the same house property under the head Income from House property, your right to claim the proportionate Pre EMI interest for the remaining period is lost forever and you cannot claim this even against any other house property. However, you will be able to claim proportionate interest relatable to the current year as there is no provision for reducing the claim based on the period for which the property is held during the year. so effectively your right to claim Pre EMI interest for one year is lost.

Since the house is is being sold within five years from the end of the financial year in which possession of the house was obtained, any rebate claimed by you for the past three years for repayment of principal amount of home loan under Section 80C will have to be reversed and added to the current year’s income.

Moreover, no deduction under Section 80C is available is available during the current year in respect of principal amount of home loan repaid during the year.

Please note that there is no similar provision for reversal of interest benefit claimed under Section 24(b) in the past in case one sells the house within five years from taking the possession. Moreover, you would be entitled to claim the deduction in respect of interest paid during the year including the Pre EMI interest under Section 24(b).

