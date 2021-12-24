Income tax rules on pre-EMI rebate on home loan if property sold before 5 years

Answer: Since you have already sold the house in respect of which you were entitled to claim pre EMI interest for the next two years, as no income is taxable in respect of the same house property under the head Income from House property, your right to claim the proportionate Pre EMI interest for the remaining period is lost forever and you cannot claim this even against any other house property. However, you will be able to claim proportionate interest relatable to the current year as there is no provision for reducing the claim based on the period for which the property is held during the year. so effectively your right to claim Pre EMI interest for one year is lost.