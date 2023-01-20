Income tax rules on sale of second house explained

You can also claim this exemption in respect of more than one residential house by investing the long term capital gains in one house in India. In case capital gains arising on sale of a residential house are invested for purchase or construction of more than one residential house, you will get the benefit only in respect of capital gains invested in one house only. However, one can avail once in a life time opportunity to claim exemption from long term capital gains on sale of one residential house by investing the same in two residential house property provided the amount of such long term capital gains do not exceed two crore rupees. Moreover, there is no restriction as to the number of houses, which you can own on the date of sale of the residential house property to claim exemption under this section.