Income tax rules on winnings from online gaming

Online gaming usually works on a subscription model. Most games are free to download, and users get charged only if they choose to access premium content and make in-app purchases. While certain games are played purely for the thrill of it, there are other games which offer players a chance to win real money. Some of the games in which players can earn real money include games such as poker, rummy, sporting games such as cricket and football, quizzes, and battleground games. The fact that any person can earn money from online gaming has been an incentive for the younger generation to become ardent gamers.