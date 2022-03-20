Tax saving mutual funds: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 14.55 lakh in 7 years

In last one year, this ELSS mutual fund plan has delivered near 10 per cent annualised return and 5.36 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors. In last 2 years, Union Long Term Equity Fund - Direct Plan has given around 31 per cent annualised return whereas absolute return in this period given by this scheme stands at near 34 per cent. In last 3 years, this tax saving mutual fund scheme has given more than 25.50 per cent annual return while it has given near 45 per cent absolute return in this period. In last 5 years, annualised return given by this mutual funds plan is around 18.50 per cent whereas annualised return in this period is 58.50 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}