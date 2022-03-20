Tax saving mutual funds: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 14.55 lakh in 7 years

Tax saving mutual funds: ₹10,000 monthly SIP turns to ₹14.55 lakh in 7 years2 min read . 08:54 AM IST
- ELSS mutual funds: If an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in this scheme, then it would have grown to ₹1.26 lakh in last one year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tax saving mutual funds: Equity Linked Savings Scheme or ELSS mutual funds are considered one of the best investment tool that enables an investor to get return in sync with the markets and save income tax on one's investment as well. As per Section 80C of the income tax act, an investor can claim income tax benefit up to ₹1.5 lakh investment in single fiscal. So, those who want to save income tax outgo along with whopping return, these tax saving mutual funds can be a good bet to look at. Union Long Term Equity Fund - Direct Plan is a glaring example of it. This tax saving mutual fund plan has been giving stellar return to its investors since its inception on 2nd January 2013.
Tax saving mutual funds: Equity Linked Savings Scheme or ELSS mutual funds are considered one of the best investment tool that enables an investor to get return in sync with the markets and save income tax on one's investment as well. As per Section 80C of the income tax act, an investor can claim income tax benefit up to ₹1.5 lakh investment in single fiscal. So, those who want to save income tax outgo along with whopping return, these tax saving mutual funds can be a good bet to look at. Union Long Term Equity Fund - Direct Plan is a glaring example of it. This tax saving mutual fund plan has been giving stellar return to its investors since its inception on 2nd January 2013.
SIP calculator
SIP calculator
In last one year, this ELSS mutual fund plan has delivered near 10 per cent annualised return and 5.36 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors. In last 2 years, Union Long Term Equity Fund - Direct Plan has given around 31 per cent annualised return whereas absolute return in this period given by this scheme stands at near 34 per cent. In last 3 years, this tax saving mutual fund scheme has given more than 25.50 per cent annual return while it has given near 45 per cent absolute return in this period. In last 5 years, annualised return given by this mutual funds plan is around 18.50 per cent whereas annualised return in this period is 58.50 per cent.
If an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in this scheme, then it would have grown to ₹1.26 lakh in last one year, ₹5.20 lakh in last 3 years, ₹9.47 lakh in last 5 years and ₹14.55 lakh in last 7 years (data collected by Value Research website).
₹1 lakh turns to ₹1.72 lakh in 3 years
This tax saver mutual fund scheme has given whopping return to its one time investors as well. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this scheme at the time of inception on 2nd January 2013 and had remained invested in this ELSS mutual fund plan throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to around ₹3,22,500 today whereas in last 5 years, it would have turned to ₹1.98 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this mutual funds scheme 3 years ago, it would have turned to ₹1.72 lakh whereas in last one year, it would have turned to ₹1.23 lakh today.
There are some other ELSS mutual funds schemes too, which has given huge return to its investors. IDFC Tax Advantage (ELSS) Direct, PGIM Ind ELSS Tax Saver Direct, Quant Tax Plan Direct are some of them.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!