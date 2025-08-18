Income tax scam calls: How to detect and report in FY 2024-25

As the tax season for FY 2024-25 continues to gain momentum, taxpayers are getting increasingly targeted by scamsters impersonating income tax and RBI officers. This is done through emails, calls, text messages, and even WhatsApp video calls. Falling prey to such scams can result in serious financial reverses and compromised data. These risks make vigilance vital for all taxpayers.
Scamsters use threats of legal action, intimidating messages, and fabricated credentials to exploit innocent taxpayers to extract sensitive information, while they go ahead with filing taxes for FY 2024-25. Hence, all taxpayers should keep these points in mind while going ahead with their income tax submissions:
If you ever feel that the call or message received by you is fraudulent, then you should take immediate action to protect yourself from financial reverses and report the scam properly. You should also ensure that you report such events so that the rights of other taxpayers can also be defended.
To stay alert and safe while dealing with such scams, you should:
