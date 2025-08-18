Income tax scam calls: How to detect and report in FY 2024-25

As the tax season for FY 2024-25 continues to gain momentum, taxpayers are getting increasingly targeted by scamsters impersonating income tax and RBI officers. This is done through emails, calls, text messages, and even WhatsApp video calls. Falling prey to such scams can result in serious financial reverses and compromised data. These risks make vigilance vital for all taxpayers.

How to spot fake income tax calls, emails, and messages Scamsters use threats of legal action, intimidating messages, and fabricated credentials to exploit innocent taxpayers to extract sensitive information, while they go ahead with filing taxes for FY 2024-25. Hence, all taxpayers should keep these points in mind while going ahead with their income tax submissions:

Official communication from the income tax department always carries a unique DIN, i.e., Document Identification Number. Any text message, notice, or email without a DIN is a clear warning sign and can likely be fake. That is why you should always go through the origin of such messages carefully and never entertain them. Proper income tax notices and communications are uploaded to your official e-filing portal. You can obtain complete details on the same by logging into your income tax account through the official website. If a text message, email, or call urges immediate action without any official record, you should treat it with caution. Never panic in such situations and verify it before proceeding with the official channels of communication. Legitimate emails only originate from “@incometax.gov.in”; Do keep in mind, scammers and fraudsters often mimic and copy these domains. That is why always verify every sender’s address, name, and objective behind the email before replying. Income notices generally never cause panic. They give responders time to respond. The income tax department never requests taxpayers for personal or confidential details such as credit card PINs, passwords, OTPs, or bank information through calls or emails. If you are faced with any pressure tactic to extract such information, it is a scam.

How to report fake income tax calls and scams safely If you ever feel that the call or message received by you is fraudulent, then you should take immediate action to protect yourself from financial reverses and report the scam properly. You should also ensure that you report such events so that the rights of other taxpayers can also be defended.

You can reach out to the national cybercrime reporting portal at cybercrime.gov.in or dial the helpline 1930 to report any cybercrime.

You can also file a complaint at your local police station, providing call details and any evidence.

To report fraudulent refund emails, calls, or messages, you can send an email to webmanager@incometax.gov.in, attaching relevant communication and FIR copy if possible.

Reach out to your bank if financial information has been shared, and monitor transactions closely.

Inform your telecom provider to assist in blocking or tracking scam numbers.

Steps to protect yourself from income tax fraud calls

To stay alert and safe while dealing with such scams, you should:

Never lose your composure and calmness. Never respond to unverified calls seeking personal or financial details. Verify tax messages by logging into the official income tax portal. Share awareness with your friends and family to curb such scams. Continue to build knowledge of new ways through which such crimes are planned. For all personal finance updates, visit here.