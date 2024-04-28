Income Tax: Selling jewellery to buy a house? You can claim exemption on capital gains
Section 54F of Income Tax (I-T) Act allows taxpayers to claim exemption of capital gains tax by buying residential property from the proceeds of jewellery sale
If you have sold jewellery after holding for three years, you are entitled to pay long term capital gain (LTCG) tax. And if the assets were sold within three years of purchase, you are entitled to pay short-term capital gain tax, which means the gains are added to the tax slab.