Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Income tax slab: 5 key changes in the new tax regime every taxpayer must know before filing ITR 2025

Income tax slab: 5 key changes in the new tax regime every taxpayer must know before filing ITR 2025

Sangeeta Ojha

Income tax slab: Finance Minister Sitharaman revamped the income tax slabs in Budget 2024, enabling savings of up to 17,500. The standard deduction for salaried individuals increased

Income tax slab: Key changes in the new tax regime that taxpayers must know for filing ITR in 2025.

Income tax slab: In Budget 2024, Finance Minister Sitharaman introduced key changes to the income tax slabs under the new tax regime to make them more attractive for taxpayers. Along with adjustments in the tax slabs, the standard deduction limit was increased. Modifications were also made to the family pension and the employee's contribution to the National Pension Scheme (NPS). However, the old tax regime remains unchanged.

Key changes in new tax regime that taxpayers must know for filing ITR in 2025

1)Income tax slabs

Under the new tax regime, the government has revamped the income tax slabs, allowing taxpayers who choose this option to save up to 17,500 annually.

2) Income tax slab rates

The income tax slabs have been revamped under the new tax regime. There is no tax on income up to 3 lakh. The tax rate is set at 10% for income between 7 lakh and 10 lakh, and 5% for earnings between 3 lakh and 7 lakh. 15% tax will be applied to income between 10 lakh and 12 lakh, while 20% tax will be applied to income between 12 lakh and 15 lakh. The case of income above 15 lakh, the tax rate stays at 30%.

Up to 3 lakh - Nil

3-7 lakh - 5%

7-10 lakh - 10%

10-12 lakh - 15%

12-15 lakh - 20%

Above 15 lakh - 30%

3)Standard deduction for salaried individuals

Under the new tax regime, the government increased the standard deduction ceiling from 50,000 to 75,000

4) Standard deduction for family pensioners

The standard deduction limit for family pensioners from 15,000 to 25,000.

5)National Pension System (NPS)

Under Section 80CCD(2), up to 10% of the employee’s basic salary in the pension scheme is tax-free. For taxpayers who have opted for the new tax regime, this limit is higher at 14%.

Read all our personal finance stories here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.