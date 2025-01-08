In Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced changes to the income tax slabs to make the new tax regime more appealing to taxpayers. However, no such perks were announced in the July 2024 Budget for those who opted for the old tax regime.
₹0- ₹3 lakh - Nil
₹3-7 lakh - 5%
₹7-10 lakh - 10%
₹10-12 lakh - 15%
12-15 lakh - 20%
Above ₹15 lakh - 30%
1) Income up to ₹2.5 is exempt from taxation under the old tax regime.
2) Income between ₹2.5 to ₹5 lakh is taxed at 5 per cent under the old tax regime.
3) Personal income from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent in the old regime
4) Under the old regime, personal income above ₹10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.
The old regime allows you to claim various deductions and exemptions (e.g., under Section 80C, 80D, HRA). The new regime forgoes most of these.
The standard deduction for salaried individuals has been increased to ₹75,000 in the new regime. The standard deduction limit for family pensioners is hiked to ₹25,000 under the new tax regime. The standard deduction is a flat deduction of Rs. 50,000 under the old tax regime
Money experts say that depending on your situation, the old tax regime could be more advantageous if you take advantage of many deductions and exemptions. However, if you don't make many tax-saving investments or have no eligible deductions, the new income tax regime can be preferred.
Under the old tax regime, House Rent Allowance (HRA) is exempted under section 10(13A) for salaried individuals. However, this exemption is not available in the new tax regime.
Calculate your taxable income under both regimes. Take into account all your income and applicable deductions/exemptions. Use an online tax calculator or consult a tax advisor.
In the old tax regime, the basic exemption limit for senior citizens was ₹3 lakh and for super senior citizens, it was ₹5 lakh. In the new tax regime, no income tax is payable up to a total income of ₹7 lakh.
Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision
