Income tax slab for AY 2025-26: Which is better, the old tax regime or the new tax regime?

Income tax slab for AY 2025-26: Which is better, the old tax regime or the new tax regime?

Sangeeta Ojha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 modified income tax slabs, favouring the new tax regime. The old regime, with its deductions and exemptions, could still be advantageous for taxpayers depending on their financial situation.

Income tax slab for AY 2025-26::Money experts say that depending on your situation, the old tax regime could be more advantageous if you take advantage of many deductions and exemptions.

In Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced changes to the income tax slabs to make the new tax regime more appealing to taxpayers. However, she announced no such perks in the July 2024 Budget for those who opted for the old tax regime.

Income tax slab for FY 2024-25: New tax regime

0- 3 lakh - Nil

3-7 lakh - 5%

7-10 lakh - 10%

10-12 lakh - 15%

12-15 lakh - 20%

Above 15 lakh - 30%

Income tax slab for FY 2024-25: Old tax regime

1) Income up to 2.5 is exempt from taxation.

2) Income between 2.5 to 5 lakh is taxed at 5 per cent.

3) Personal income from 5 lakh to 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent.

4) Personal income above 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.

Old tax regime vs new tax regime: Key differences

The old regime allows you to claim various deductions and exemptions (eg, under Section 80C, 80D, HRA). The new regime forgoes most of these.

Old tax regime vs new tax regime: Standard deduction

The standard deduction for salaried individuals has been increased to 75,000 in the new regime. The standard deduction limit for family pensioners is hiked to 25,000 under the new tax regime.

The standard deduction is a flat deduction of Rs. 50,000 under the old tax regime.

Which is better—the old tax regime or the new tax regime?

Money experts say that depending on your situation, the old tax regime could be more advantageous if you take advantage of many deductions and exemptions.

However, they say that the new income tax regime can be preferred if you don't make many tax-saving investments or have no eligible deductions.

New vs old tax regime: Can I claim HRA exemption in the new regime?

Under the old tax regime, House Rent Allowance (HRA) is exempted under section 10(13A) for salaried individuals. However, this exemption is not available in the new tax regime.

New vs old tax regime: How to decide?

Calculate your taxable income under both regimes. Take into account all your income and applicable deductions/exemptions. Use an online tax calculator or consult a tax advisor.

New vs old tax regime? What senior citizens should choose?

In the old tax regime, the basic exemption limit for senior citizens was 3 lakh and for super senior citizens, it was 5 lakh.

In the new tax regime, no income tax is payable up to a total income of 7 lakh.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
