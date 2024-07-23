Income tax slabs Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves old tax regime unchanged

Sangeeta Ojha
Updated23 Jul 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday. The middle class eagerly awaited some income tax reforms that would enable them to curtail their tax outgo. Although she announced tax slab changes and hiked the standard deduction for taxpayers opting for the new tax regime, there were no announcements for the old tax regime.

"I have two announcements to make for those opting for the new tax regime. First, the standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from 50,000/- to 75,000/-. Similarly, thededuction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from 15,000/- to 25,000/-. This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners.

Second, in the new tax regime, the tax rate structure is proposed to be revised, as follows:

0-3 lakh rupees Nil

3-7 lakh rupees 5 per cent

7-10 lakh rupees 10 per cent

10-12 lakh rupees 15 per cent

12-15 lakh rupees 20 per cent

Above 15 lakh rupees 30 per cent

As a result of these changes, a salaried employee in the new tax regime stands to save up to 17,500/- in income tax," said FM Sithjraman.

Here is a look at old regime tax slabs

Old regime tax slabs

1) Income up to 2.5 is exempt from taxation under the old tax regime.

2) Income between 2.5 to 5 lakh is taxed at the rate of 5 per cent under the old tax regime.

3) Personal income from 5 lakh to 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent in the old regime

4) Under the old regime, personal income above 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.

In the old tax regime, the income tax exemption limit is 3 lakh for senior citizens aged above 60 but less than 80 and 5 lakh for super senior citizens aged above 80.

This was Sitharaman's seventh consecutive budget.The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

 

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 01:15 PM IST
