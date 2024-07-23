Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Income tax slabs Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves old tax regime unchanged

Income tax slabs Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves old tax regime unchanged

Sangeeta Ojha

FM Sitharaman's Budget 2024-25 introduces tax changes favouring salaried individuals. The new regime sees a standard deduction hike to 75,000 and revised tax slabs up to 30%. Old regime remains unchanged

Income tax budget 2024: Income up to 2.5 is exempt from taxation under the old tax regime.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday. The middle class eagerly awaited some income tax reforms that would enable them to curtail their tax outgo. Although she announced tax slab changes and hiked the standard deduction for taxpayers opting for the new tax regime, there were no announcements for the old tax regime.

"I have two announcements to make for those opting for the new tax regime. First, the standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from 50,000/- to 75,000/-. Similarly, thededuction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from 15,000/- to 25,000/-. This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

Second, in the new tax regime, the tax rate structure is proposed to be revised, as follows:

0-3 lakh rupees Nil

3-7 lakh rupees 5 per cent

7-10 lakh rupees 10 per cent

10-12 lakh rupees 15 per cent

12-15 lakh rupees 20 per cent

Above 15 lakh rupees 30 per cent

As a result of these changes, a salaried employee in the new tax regime stands to save up to 17,500/- in income tax," said FM Sithjraman.

Here is a look at old regime tax slabs

Old regime tax slabs

1) Income up to 2.5 is exempt from taxation under the old tax regime.

2) Income between 2.5 to 5 lakh is taxed at the rate of 5 per cent under the old tax regime.

3) Personal income from 5 lakh to 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 20 per cent in the old regime

4) Under the old regime, personal income above 10 lakh is taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.

In the old tax regime, the income tax exemption limit is 3 lakh for senior citizens aged above 60 but less than 80 and 5 lakh for super senior citizens aged above 80.

This was Sitharaman's seventh consecutive budget.The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.