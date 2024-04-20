Income tax slabs FY 2024-25: Experts share these 8 benefits for taxpayers in new income tax regime
Income tax slabs FY 2024-25: Taxpayers can benefit from lower tax rates under new regime, reducing tax liability and increasing disposable income
Are you still undecided about which income tax regime (old or new) to choose? The Budget 2023 introduced a significant change: default adoption of the new tax regime. It aims to simplify tax filing and encourage more people to opt for the new regime, which offers lower tax rates but fewer deductions and exemptions. If you don't choose either the old or new regime, your taxes will be calculated under the new regime by default. However, you can switch back to the old regime before the due date for filing your return.