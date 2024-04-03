Income tax slabs FY 2024-25: Five tips to help taxpayers decide between old and new income tax regimes
Income tax slabs FY 2024-25: As the new financial year commenced on April 1, salaried individuals need to choose between the new and old tax regimes. With the new income tax regime becoming the default option since FY 2023-24, taxpayers must comprehend the applicable income tax rates and slabs.