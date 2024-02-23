Income Tax: Small outstanding tax demands remitted. How to check your status?
In order to check the status of your case as to whether tax demand has been waived off, the department advises taxpayers to log into their account and go to ‘pending action’, and look for ‘response to outstanding demand’
The income tax (I-T) department has announced that eligible outstanding direct tax demands have been remitted and extinguished. In other words, the taxpayers who were staring at petty tax demands of lower than ₹1 lakh from the department now have a reason to heave a sigh of relief.