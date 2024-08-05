Explore

How a 10% surcharge can swallow up to 70% of your income above 50 lakh

The government offers relief to those whose excess income above ₹50 lakh turns out to be less than the additional tax from the surcharge.
Summary

  • Under the current system, the higher your income is above 50 lakh, the lower the effective rate of tax on your income above this threshold.
  • Tax experts say the government should lower or even remove the surcharge for incomes above 50 lakh up to 1 crore, or change the way it's calculated.

The concept of a surcharge is simple – it’s an extra tax on your total tax liability if your income exceeds 50 lakh. Under the new tax regime, the surcharge is 10% for taxable income above 50 lakh up to 1 crore, 15% for taxable income above 1 crore up to 2 crore, and 25% on income above 2 crore. In practice, though, it’s anything but simple.

Let’s say Mr A crossed the 50 lakh surcharge threshold in FY24. He had an appraisal in May 2023 that increased his taxable income from 48 lakh to 51 lakh. He was aware that income above 50 lakh attracts a 10% surcharge. However, the actual tax outgo still came as a rude shock. His income above 50 lakh was just 1 lakh, but the surcharge, according to the calculator on the income tax department's website, turned out to be 70,000. That’s because the surcharge applies to the total tax liability and not just the tax on income above 50 lakh. That meant 70% of his excess income above 50 lakh went towards taxes.

To be sure, the government offers relief to those whose excess income above 50 lakh turns out to be less than the additional tax from the surcharge. However, others pay at least 70% of that excess income in taxes. If your taxable income is just 100 more than 50 lakh, for instance, the surcharge works out to 70.

Graphic: Pranay Bhardwaj
View Full Image
Graphic: Pranay Bhardwaj (CA Prakash Hegde)

An ‘unjust’ system

What happened with Mr A has been a reality for many since the surcharge on income above 50 lakh was introduced in 2017. Strategy and finance consultant and IIT-IIM alumnus Dheeraj Singh discovered this the hard way when he was filing his wife’s income tax return. "I realised while filing the ITR that the tax outgo was much higher than what I had paid last year. A good part of her additional income this year was going to taxes," he said.

"We find it hard to explain to [clients] why this is happening. It is a major challenge."

The big anomaly here is that the higher your income is above 50 lakh, the lower the effective rate of tax on your excess income. For example, a person with 60 lakh of taxable income will have to pay a 1.5 lakh surcharge, according to the I-T department's calculator, which works out to 15% of the 10 lakh income above 50 lakh. But if his taxable income is 1 crore, the effective tax on his income above 50 lakh works out to just 2.7 lakh, or just above 5%.

Singh said, "This goes against the very concept of the surcharge, which is levied on people with higher incomes. People who earn much more than 50 lakh are paying a lower rate of tax against their excess income than those who earn just a little more than 50 lakh. It is unjust."

Chartered accountant Prakash Hegde agreed that people whose taxable income is just above 50 lakh have it tough. "We find it hard to explain to them why this is happening. It is a major challenge," he said.

Possible solutions

Other tax experts Mint spoke to said the government should lower – or even remove – the surcharge for incomes between 50 and 1 crore, or at the very least for those in the 50-60 lakh range.

Hegde suggested another method for calculating the surcharge. "We suggest bifurcating the tax liability. Calculate tax up to 50 lakh of income separately and don't levy a surcharge on this. The surcharge should be levied on the tax on excess income above 50 lakh. For example, if you earn 55 lakh, your income of 50 lakh attracts a tax liability of 12 lakh while an additional 5 lakh attracts 1.5 lakh tax. Levy 10% surcharge only on 1.5 lakh, not on 13.5 lakh ( 12 lakh + 1.5 lakh)," he said.

