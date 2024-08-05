How a 10% surcharge can swallow up to 70% of your income above ₹50 lakh
Summary
- Under the current system, the higher your income is above ₹50 lakh, the lower the effective rate of tax on your income above this threshold.
- Tax experts say the government should lower or even remove the surcharge for incomes above ₹50 lakh up to ₹1 crore, or change the way it's calculated.
The concept of a surcharge is simple – it’s an extra tax on your total tax liability if your income exceeds ₹50 lakh. Under the new tax regime, the surcharge is 10% for taxable income above ₹50 lakh up to ₹1 crore, 15% for taxable income above ₹1 crore up to ₹2 crore, and 25% on income above ₹2 crore. In practice, though, it’s anything but simple.