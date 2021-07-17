Income tax return (ITR) filing is now going to become easier as the India Post is now offering taxpayers an option to file ITR at the nearest post office's Common Services Centres (CSC) counters. The India Post has already made an announcement in this regard, which is a big relief for lakhs of salaried income tax payers across nation.

The India Post announced about the decision from its official twitter handle and said, "Now no need to travel far to file your income tax returns. You can easily access income tax return services at your nearest post office CSC counter."

Now no need to travel far to file your income tax returns. You can easily access income tax return services at your nearest post office CSC counter. #AapkaDostIndiaPost — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) July 14, 2021





Post Office’s CSC counters across nation work as a single access point for Indians to avail various financial services like postal, banking and insurance services. An individual can get many other government benefits and information through these Post Office CSC counters. Apart from this, the Government of India (GoI) also provides various e-services to the Indian nationals under the Digital India programme.

This India Post offer is in addition to the ITR e-filing option available at the new income tax website — www.incometax.gov.in. Those earning individuals, who are tech savvy can file their ITR online by logging in at the new income tax website.

