Income tax: TDS rules on sale of jointly owned property

I am planning to buy a property held in joint name of husband and wife for ₹2 crore. The lender bank from where I am taking home loan is willing to issue two separate cheque to a joint bank account held by husband and the wife. The husband who is one of the joint owners of the property claims that the TDS must only be deducted in his name as he is the sole beneficial owner of the property as he only had paid the full money to buy the house. He is willing to provide me with an affidavit stating that his wife has no economic interest in the property. As per my knowledge, the TDS must be deducted in the name of both the sellers because as a buyer, I should deduct TDS from both the joint owners. A counter to which the husband says that he only had paid to buy the house and now when he is selling it, TDS should only be deducted from his account. Can you suggest me a way out of this? Can I deduct the full TDS in the name of the husband and accept the affidavit signed by his wife and him? - (Name withheld)

