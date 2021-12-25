Income tax: These 5 cash transactions may attract I-T notice. Details here

Advising taxpayers to report high value cash transaction in one's income tax return (ITR); Amit Gupta, MD at SAG Infotech said, "If an individual makes high-value cash transactions, there are chances that he or she might get a notice from Income Tax Department. The different cash-related transactions include banks, mutual fund houses, brokerages and property registrars. The high-value transactions must be always reported to the income tax department if the value surpasses a particular threshold. The Income Tax Department has settlements with multiple government agencies to obtain financial records of individuals who indulge in high-value transactions but do not report them on their tax filing."