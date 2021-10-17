Income tax timelines related to flat buy or sale for claiming benefits

You are allowed to claim deduction for interest paid in respect of money borrowed to purchase/construct/repair/renovate your house property. The quantum of deduction available varies depending on whether the house property is self-occupied or let out. You can claim deduction for full interest in case the property is let out but in respect of self-occupied house property the deduction is restricted to Two lakh rupees in a year provided the construction of the house is completed within a period of five years from the end of the year in which the money is borrowed in case of self-constructed or an under construction property booked. In case you fail to complete the construction within five years, your eligibility to claim interest on money borrowed comes down drastically to thirty thousand rupees in a year. It is interesting to note that this restriction does not apply in case the house is let out.

