Income Tax: Want tax exemption for investments? These are the 5 vital things to keep in mind
As the financial year comes to a close, taxpayers are supposed to submit proof of their investments, failing which employer is entitled to deduct a higher TDS in the last months of financial year.
If you have already made investment(s) in some of the tax-saving instruments such as insurance, PPF and NPS, among others, it is imperative that you submit the proof of your investment at the earliest so that your employer does not deduct more tax than required.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message