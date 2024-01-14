Income Tax: Top banks offer these interest rates on tax saving fixed deposits. See details here
Most major banks offer interest rates upward of 7 percent per annum on tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs). These deposits have a 5-year lock in period and the maximum deposit amount is ₹1.5 lakh
Conservative investors often invest large sums in fixed deposits to earn assured returns on a regular basis, insulated from wild volatility of markets. Besides regular FDs, investors also explore tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) for earning higher interest while also saving some money via tax exemption.