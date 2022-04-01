Income tax tweak that cryptocurrency investors must know during ITR filing

Explaining what does this income tax rule mean for a cryptocurrency investor mean from today; Manoj Dalmia, Founder at Proaasetz exchange said, "As the new financial year starts from 1st April 2022, a new bill comes to law on virtual crypto assets. As per the bill one needs to follow a specific taxation regime for Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) This includes flat 30 per cent tax on profits without any slab deduction. The loss in one VDA will not be set off from profit in another VDA. Hence all loss transactions will be ignored for tax calculation and only profit will be calculated. All trading pairs be it fiat to crypto or crypto to crypto will be a taxable event. Apart from holding and trading even gifting of VDA be will taxable in the hands of the recipients."

