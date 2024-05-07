Income Tax: Want to opt out of the new tax regime? Here is a step-by-step guide
Taxpayers have to file form 10-IEA which is an application for exercise of option under section 115BAC(6), i.e., for opting out of new tax regime
You must be aware that the New Tax Regime (NTR) became the default option for taxpayers with effect from April 1, 2023. This means the income tax (I-T) will be computed as per the tax slab and provisions given in the new tax regime.
