Income tax: What Annual Information Statement (AIS) means for you?

In case you find that some of the transactions which are reflected in the AIS do not belong to you, you have option to report such transactions online and the AIS gets modified to that extent while retaining the original information also along with value reported by you. In case you have been investing in mutual funds jointly, the value of mutual fund transactions reported in your AIS will be higher as the mutual funds are required to report the value of transactions against the name of all the holders and to that extent it is duplication of data. In such a case you need not worry as such difference is explainable. However, if there are transaction of the nature which you did not enter into, report such inaccuracy online to safeguard your interest.