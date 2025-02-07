Income Tax: What is rebate under 87A which enables taxpayers earning upto ₹12 lakh to claim zero tax? An explainer

If you have seen the latest tax rates, you must have noticed that there is 5 percent tax on income between 4 to 8 lakh and 10 percent tax on the income between 8 to 12 lakh. When there is no tax for income up to 12 lakh, why do these slabs suggest otherwise? We explain the reason here

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published7 Feb 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Income Tax: Rebate under section 87A is available in the form of deduction from the tax liability.

In Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revised the income slabs under the new tax regime, thus offering relief to the middle-class taxpayers.

Now, there is no income tax payable for those earning up to 12 lakh. However, if you have seen the tax slabs, you must have noticed that there is no income tax upto 4 lakh but there is 5 percent for income in the range of 4-8 lakh and 10 percent for income in the range of 8-12 lakh.

So, when there is no tax for income upto 12 lakh, why do these slabs suggest otherwise?

This happens because the tax payable gets nullified against the rebate offered upto 60,000. Beyond this rebate, the tax is payable.

Let us understand how this works.

These are the latest slab rates:

Upto 4,00,000  Nil
From 4,00,001 to 8,00,000 5 per cent
From 8,00,001 to 12,00,000  10 per cent
From 12,00,001 to 16,00,000  15 per cent
From 16,00,001 to 20,00,000  20 per cent
From 20,00,001 to 24,00,000  25 per cent
Above 24,00,000  30 per cent

As the table above shows, there is tax payable for income in the range of 4 -8 lakh. This means 20,000 tax is payable for income upto 8 lakh. For the next 4 lakh, tax payable is 10 percent, which is another 40,000.

In total, tax payable becomes 60,000 (20,000 + 40,000). Now, rebate -- which is deducted against the tax component – under section 87A has been raised to 60,000.

Also Read | Income Tax Bill News LIVE: Cabinet nod today, may be introduced next week

During the Budget speech, Ms Sitharaman said, “It is proposed to increase the rebate for the resident individual under the new regime so that they do not pay tax if their total income is up to 12,00,000.”

This effectively means the rebate under section 87A which stands at 25,000 now is set to be raised to 60,000 once the Budget bill is passed in the lower house of Parliament.

So, what is rebate 87A?

Rebate under section 87A is available in the form of deduction from the tax liability. Rebate under section 87A​ will be lower of 100 per cent of income-tax liability or 60,000. In other words, if the tax liability exceeds this threshold, rebate will be given to the extent of Rs. 60,000 only.

It is also vital to note that no rebate will be offered when the taxable income is more than 12,00,000.

