Income tax: When TDS is deductible on ESOPs given to employees

So whatever tax has been deducted by your employer is correctly deducted and you do not have any special avenue to save tax on such perquisite except the regular avenues like Section 80C, 80CCC, 80CCD, 80D etc. tax benefits for home loans etc. Please note that whenever you will sell these shares in future, the cost for the purpose of computation of capital gains will be taken the fair market value adopted for perquisite calculation and not the value which you paid for acquiring the shares so to that extent you will get the credit for the tax being paid now while computing the capital gains at the time of sale of these shares in future.