Income Tax: Why are taxpayers urging department to release excel utilities of ITR-2 and ITR-3?

Barring ITR-1 and ITR-4, the income tax department has yet not released the excel utilities of other income tax forms. Although the last date to file income tax return is still three months away after it was deferred to Sept 15, taxpayers are still looking forward to the release of excel utilities of tax forms.

Read here to know which income tax form you need to file while filing your income tax return ITR).

Some taxpayers have expressed their discomfort on social media. One user Raisaar, for instance, wrote on X platform demanding the ITR-2 and ITR-3 to be enabled.

In the same post, one Vishwa Sivan also urged the department to release the ITR-2's excel utility.

Another user Sarath said that the tax department should first release form 2 before anything else such as telling taxpayers how to validate bank account.

Another user Niteen Nihal Dwivedi also asked when will ITR2 and ITR2 start in reference to excel utilities.

Other ITR forms Meanwhile, it is vital to mention here that CBDT had notified income tax return filing forms (ITR-1 and ITR-4) via notification dated April 29, 2025.

Those who are not aware, ITR-1 (also known as Sahaj) is meant for the individuals who are residents (other than not ordinarily resident) earning an income upto ₹50 lakh and having Income from Salaries, one house property, other sources, long-term capital gains under section 112A up to Rs. 1.25 lakh, and agricultural income up to Rs. 5000.

ITR-4, also known as SUGAM, is essentially meant for the Individuals, HUFs and Firms (other than LLP) being a resident having total income upto ₹fifty lakh and who have an income from business and profession computed under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, and having long-term capital gains as per provisions of section 112A upto ₹1.25 lakh.