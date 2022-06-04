Income tax: Why you can't miss NPS during tax planning. Top 5 reasons

Income tax calculator: Beginning of a financial year comes with many money-related tasks. Income tax planning is one such important task that one should do in advance. It helps an investor maximise the value of one's wealth. According to experts, tax and investment should be planned together because a penny saved is a penny gained. They said that while making an investment plan, people invest heavily in tax saving options under Section 80C. However, there are other options that should look at. NPS or National Pension System is one such investment option, which is a mix of debt and equity investment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}