Taxpayers Alert: CBDT’s new campaign helps you accurately report foreign assets and income for AY 2024-25

The income tax department will send SMS and email reminders to resident taxpayers who filed ITR for AY 2024-25, focusing on those flagged for foreign assets or income 

Livemint
Updated16 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
As part of this campaign, informational messages will be sent via SMS and email to resident taxpayers who have already submitted their ITR for AY 2024-25.
As part of this campaign, informational messages will be sent via SMS and email to resident taxpayers who have already submitted their ITR for AY 2024-25.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has started a Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign for Assessment Year (AY) 2024-25 to assist taxpayers in correctly completing the Schedule overseas assets and appropriately reporting income from overseas sources in their income tax returns (ITRs).

 

As part of this campaign, informational messages will be sent via SMS and email to resident taxpayers who have already submitted their ITR for AY 2024-25. These messages are intended for individuals identified through information received under bilateral and multilateral agreements, suggesting that they may hold foreign accounts or assets, or have received income from foreign jurisdictions. The purpose is to remind and guide those who may not have fully completed Schedule Foreign Assets in their submitted ITR for AY 2024-25, especially in cases involving high-value foreign assets.

 

Also Read | Do I have to file ITR in India after returning from UK for work?

This initiative aligns with Viksit Bharat's vision and highlights the Income Tax Department’s commitment to using technology to simplify taxpayer compliance and reduce human interaction. By leveraging data obtained through the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI), the department is working to create a more efficient, taxpayer-friendly system.

The CBDT expects all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of this opportunity to fulfil their tax responsibilities and contribute to the nation’s economic development. This effort not only aligns with the government’s vision for a developed India but also fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and voluntary compliance.

Also Read | How falling stock market can help you save your income tax outgo?

Key takeaways

Informational messages will be sent via SMS and email to resident taxpayers who have already filed their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2024-25.

These messages are aimed at individuals flagged through bilateral and multilateral agreements, suggesting that they may have foreign assets, accounts, or income from foreign sources.

 

Also Read | ITR filing: Deadline to file returns is Nov 15 for some taxpayers. Details here

The campaign’s objective is to remind and assist taxpayers who may have incomplete or missing information in Schedule Foreign Assets of their ITRs, particularly in cases involving high-value foreign assets.

Taxpayers who need guidance on completing the Schedule FA can access step-by-step instructions and resources on the official Income Tax Department website at www.incometax.gov.in.

Read all our personal finance stories here

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceTaxpayers Alert: CBDT’s new campaign helps you accurately report foreign assets and income for AY 2024-25

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.