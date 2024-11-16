The income tax department will send SMS and email reminders to resident taxpayers who filed ITR for AY 2024-25, focusing on those flagged for foreign assets or income

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has started a Compliance-Cum-Awareness Campaign for Assessment Year (AY) 2024-25 to assist taxpayers in correctly completing the Schedule overseas assets and appropriately reporting income from overseas sources in their income tax returns (ITRs).

As part of this campaign, informational messages will be sent via SMS and email to resident taxpayers who have already submitted their ITR for AY 2024-25. These messages are intended for individuals identified through information received under bilateral and multilateral agreements, suggesting that they may hold foreign accounts or assets, or have received income from foreign jurisdictions. The purpose is to remind and guide those who may not have fully completed Schedule Foreign Assets in their submitted ITR for AY 2024-25, especially in cases involving high-value foreign assets.

This initiative aligns with Viksit Bharat's vision and highlights the Income Tax Department’s commitment to using technology to simplify taxpayer compliance and reduce human interaction. By leveraging data obtained through the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI), the department is working to create a more efficient, taxpayer-friendly system.

The CBDT expects all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of this opportunity to fulfil their tax responsibilities and contribute to the nation's economic development. This effort not only aligns with the government's vision for a developed India but also fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and voluntary compliance.

Taxpayers who need guidance on completing the Schedule FA can access step-by-step instructions and resources on the official Income Tax Department website at www.incometax.gov.in.