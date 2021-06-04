Income tax return or ITR filing is going to become possible from one's mobile phone. The income tax department of India informed about the development from its official twitter handle claiming income tax e-filing portal 2.0 will have an all new mobile app as well. As per the PTI report, the income tax department has claimed that new IT return e-filing portal and the new mobile app will be easy to use for taxpayers. It will enable taxpayers to gather information like ITR form, pre-filled income tax details, Saral income tax facility, etc.

The mobile app facility will be rolled out on 7th June 2021 along with the new ITR e-filing portal.

For further information to the income taxpayers, all important features of the income tax portal available on desktop will be made available on the income tax mobile app. So, the income tax mobile app will be enabled subsequently for full anytime access on a mobile network.

The income tax department is working on the compliance check utility as well. While replying to a query of a taxpayer, the income tax department said, "The ‘Compliance Check Utility’ for deductors/collectors for determining the applicability of section 206AB/206CCA (including bulk mode) is under development and will be made available soon."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.