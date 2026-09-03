Income vs credit score: Why earning more doesn’t guarantee a better score, experts explain

Having a high salary or a steady income can provide greater financial comfort, but it does not automatically translate into a strong credit score. Creditworthiness is determined less by how much an individual earns and more by how responsibly they manage credit.

This distinction is particularly important for first-time borrowers, who may assume that a higher salary will make it easier to qualify for loans and credit cards.

Credit scores track behaviour, not earnings Credit scores are not directly linked to an individual’s income. Instead, they reflect how responsibly a person manages debt and repays their obligations.

Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman, Zaggle, explained, “Income and creditworthiness are not the same thing, and this is one of the most common misconceptions among first-time borrowers. A credit score measures repayment behaviour, not earning capacity. A high-income professional who pays bills late, carries high credit card utilisation or has never borrowed formally can have a surprisingly poor score. Conversely, a salaried employee with modest income but disciplined repayment habits and a diversified credit mix can command an excellent one.”

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He further highlighted, “At Zaggle, with Zagg Money, we see this pattern consistently; the score follows behaviour, not the salary slip. Build credit deliberately, not incidentally.”

In simple terms, lenders and credit bureaus focus more on a borrower’s credit history than the size of their paycheque. Maintaining controlled credit utilisation, making debt payments on time and borrowing responsibly can help strengthen a credit profile over time. There are no shortcuts to building a strong credit history and a high credit score.

Responsible borrowing builds stronger credit Consistent and responsible borrowing behaviour over time can help build a stronger credit profile. For instance, regularly maxing out a credit card can negatively affect a credit score, even if the borrower earns a high salary.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, explained this, adding, “When it comes to credit scores, income may not even be a consideration. What is taken into account instead is repayment behaviour, how much of your available credit you use, and the age and mix of your credit accounts. A high earner who misses payments or maxes out cards frequently can still end up with a poor score.”

The takeaway is clear: earning more can improve your financial capacity and help build a larger emergency corpus, but it does not replace financial discipline.

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