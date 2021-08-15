Incomes which we generally forget to include in our ITRs

Many retired persons invest significant portion of their retirement corpus under various fixed deposits to earn regular income for their monthly expenses. Many of such persons are under the impression that since tax has already been deducted from their interest they are not required to include such interest in their income while filing ITR. Such an impression is wrong as the TDS rate and the rate of tax payable on such interest may be different. Your slab rate may be higher than 10%, the rate at which the tax is deducted, and you have to pay the differential tax separately. In case the slab rate is lower than the TDS rate or you do not have any tax liability based on aggregate of your income, you may be entitled to claim a refund. Even in case of fixed deposits renewed during the year, you need to include the interest comprised in the fixed deposit matured during the year, in case you have not offered the interest income accrual basis earlier. Even for those who offer interest income on accrual basis they have to collect interest certificate in respect of all deposits and include the same in ITR.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}