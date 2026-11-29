ITR filing deadline: Last date to submit income-tax returns for applicable taxpayers filing under provisions of Section 92E of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) or assessment year 2026-27 (AY27) is 30 November this year.
Notably, certain partners of firms and their spouses are also allowed to file ITR on this date, subject to the conditions prescribed under the law.
The following taxpayers are covered under this deadline:
The tax department's dedicated e-filing portal remains the official platform for all sorts of taxpayers to file their returns online. It also allows you to pay taxes online and submit statutory forms. There is one and a half hour left for the ITR filing deadline to end.
Taxpayers can log in using their PAN details, select the applicable ITR form, verify their income and deduction details (if filing under old tax regime), pay tax due (when necessary) and complete e-verification after submission of the return.
The e-filing portal also provides access to pre-filled information based on available records, including details from Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise readers to check with certified experts, CAs, and the official income-tax portal for latest notices before making any financial decisions.