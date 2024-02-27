Income-Tax Department implements e-verification to address ITR 'mismatches'. Here's what to do
The Income-Tax Department said it has identified discrepancies in the information received from third parties regarding interest and dividend income when compared to taxpayers' ITR. Notably, some taxpayers have not filed their ITR, it added.
The Income Tax (I-T) Department has introduced on-screen functionality on the compliance portal of its e-filing website to address "mismatch" in information from third parties compared to taxpayers' I-T Returns (ITR), it said on February 26.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message