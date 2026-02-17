Income-tax draft rules 2025: Form 16 and 26AS numbers to change from 1 April? Here's all you need to know

Income-tax draft rules 2026: The draft document for the updated Income Tax rules 2025, set to come into effect from 1 April this year state changed numbers for Form 16 (TDS on salary) and Form 26AS (AIS), among others, CAs have highlighted in multiple reports.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the Income-Tax Act 2026, have been opened for stakeholder consultation, with chartered accountants noting that among other things, the forms have been renumbered. This includes Form 16 to Form 130, and Form 26AS to Form 168.

An official notification to this effect is awaited, it added, noting that no major procedural change is expected. It cited CA Mrinal Mehta, Joint Secretary of the Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society saying that the reporting formats remain unchanged.

Further, Vikas Sharma, Lead – Personal Tax at AKM Global also told the publication the move is “structural and administrative”, while the content, purpose, and timelines for salaried taxpayers and employers “remain largely unchanged”.

What are the new numbers for I-T forms? According to a report by The Economic Times, citing CA Suresh Surana, tax forms including Form 13, 16, 16A, 24Q, 26Q, 27Q, and 26AS are to be renamed effective from April 1, 2026, when the new I-T Act is officially implemented.

Further, forms 3CA, 3CB, and 3CD are to be amalgamated into one single Form 26, it added. Here's a look at the new forms and their purpose:

Form No. (draft tax rules 2026) Form No. (old tax rules 1962) Description 26 3CA, 3CB, 3CD Audit report and Statement of particulars required to be furnished under section 63 of the Act 130 16 Certificate under section 395 of the Act for TDS on salary paid to an employee under section 392 or pension or interest income of specified senior citizen under section 393(1) 131



16A Certificate under section 395(4) of the Act for TDS 138 24Q Quarterly statement of deduction of tax under section 397(3)(b) of the Act in respect of salary paid to employees under section 392, or income of specified senior citizens under section 393(1) 140 26Q Quarterly statement of deduction of tax under section 397(3)(b) of the Act in respect of payments made other than salary for the quarter ended 144 27Q Quarterly statement of deduction of tax under section 397(3)(b) of the Act in respect of payments other than salary made to non residents for quarter ended 168 26AS Annual information statement Source: CA Suresh Surana (ET)

Surana told the paper that compliances and all communications relating to Tax Year 2026-27 onwards, “may be expected to move to the renumbered forms under the new I-T Act… However, the operational rollout will remain subject to notifications, utilities and system readiness of the income-tax portal.”

Will we see transition period between old and new form numbers? As per the ET report, the government is likely to allow “parallel” operation or transition period before fully imposing the changed Form numbers, given most taxpayers' years-long familiarity with the old system. “While some short-term confusion cannot be ruled out, the impact is likely to be transitory, provided adequate communication and handholding measures accompany the transition,” Surana stated.

At present, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has called for stakeholder comments, consultations and feedback on the draft new law. The Parliament is expected to pass the law on or before 1 April.