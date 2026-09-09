Income-tax notice after family member’s death? ITAT ruling in ₹8.71 crore case offers key lessons for legal heirs

Taxpayers continue to receive reassessment notices years after filing their original returns, even in cases involving deceased individuals.
A landmark Delhi Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruling remains relevant for families facing notices being issued in the name of someone no longer alive.
This is significant because courts have repeatedly held that legal heirs are under no statutory duty to proactively report a death to the tax authorities. The onus lies with the Department to verify the recipient of a notice.
One such case is DCIT vs Pranav Gupta (legal heir of Late Vijay Kumar Gupta), in which the tribunal ruled that a reassessment notice issued to a deceased taxpayer was "invalid". The decision ended proceedings involving an ₹8.71 crore addition as long-term capital gains.
The case primarily relates to the Assessment Year 2009-10. Taxpayers facing similar demands need to understand the precedent and its long-term implications.
The deceased taxpayer had disclosed the sale of a property in Greater Kailash for ₹2.75 crore in his income-tax return filed on 22 July 2009. The return was processed under Section 143(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
Reassessment was later triggered by a September 2013 search at a deed writer's premises. The tax department recovered a computer hard disk containing property-related documents, including two draft agreements showing a sale consideration of ₹9.09 crore.
This amount was found to be substantially higher than the ₹2.75 crore consideration recorded in the registered sale deed. Subsequently, the Assessing Officer (AO) treated ₹9.90 crore as the actual sale consideration and consequently computed long-term capital gains of about ₹8.71 crore.
After observing the facts, the key issue before the tribunal, however, was not the alleged discrepancy in the property's sale price, but whether the reassessment proceedings were legally valid.
The taxpayer died on 2 October 2015. Still, the AO issued a fresh reassessment notice under Section 148 in the taxpayer’s name on 31 March 2016. The legal heir later informed the AO in writing of the death on 19 April 2016 and requested that he drop the proceedings. The AO nevertheless still directed the legal heir to file a return and continue with the reassessment.
Taking the facts into consideration, the CIT(A) deleted the entire ₹8.71 crore addition after holding that the Section 148 notice was ‘invalid’. The Revenue then challenged the decision before the ITAT.
The ITAT tribunal upheld the CIT(A)’s order. It held that any notice issued to a deceased person cannot confer valid jurisdiction on the AO. As per Section 159(2)(b), the department can initiate proceedings against the legal heirs for tax liabilities that could have been assessed against the deceased had they survived. Still, the proceedings must be legally initiated against the legal heirs in that capacity.
The tribunal also held that the defect was substantive and could not be cured under Section 292BB, which generally protects certain ‘procedural defects’ in notices in cases where the taxpayer participates in proceedings.
Furthermore, 31 March 2016, was the last date for issuing the reassessment notice in this particular case. That is why the income tax department was not in a position to cure the defective notice by initiating fresh proceedings against the legal heir after the limitation period had expired.
This ruling does not prevent the tax department from pursuing the tax liability of a deceased taxpayer. It establishes that the department must follow the prescribed legal procedures, address the notice to the correct person and act within the applicable limitation period.
For legal heirs, the case highlights why the name and date on a tax notice matter. If a reassessment notice is issued after the taxpayer's death, the legal heir should immediately verify the applicable provisions and the limitation period, and formally record the death. A tax liability may survive the taxpayer, but an invalid notice cannot automatically create valid reassessment proceedings.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and should not be treated as legal or tax advice. Taxpayers should seek professional advice based on their individual circumstances.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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