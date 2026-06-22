Income-tax returns: Want to clear your taxes online? Here are the tax payment modes under e‑Pay Tax, explained

All income-tax return (ITR) forms for assessment year 2026-27 (AY27) i.e. financial year 2025-26 (FY26) have been notified by the Income-Tax Department. It has also enabled Excel Utility for the ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for taxpayers on its e-filing portal for AY27 / FY26.
Taxpayers have till 31 July to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password. Notably, availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally. To make use of this facility, log into the portal, download your ITR form, fill it out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.
Today, we explain the unified e‑Pay Tax service, eligibility, rules and how it works.
The official e‑Filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) provides a unified e‑Pay Tax service that enables taxpayers to pay direct taxes seamlessly. The platform supports five standard payment modes:
Taxpayers can avail the servie either before logging into the portal i.e. pre-login or after logging into their account, i.e. post-login. Here's what is required for all five modes of payment:
Pre-Login:
Post Login:
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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