Income-tax returns: Here's how to declare gifts, mutual fund and share transfers in ITR form

Recipients of significant financial gifts from relatives should disclose these in their ITR to ensure transparency. Proper reporting and retention of documents can prevent tax queries or notices from the tax department in the future.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Apr 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Recipients of gifts from relatives should disclose these in their ITR to ensure transparency.
Recipients of gifts from relatives should disclose these in their ITR to ensure transparency. (Pexels)

There are multiple occasions where you may give or receive financial gifts to family, and India's Income-Tax laws have provisions that allow such transactions between family members to be exempted from taxes. However, in order to avoid misuse of “gifts” for tax evasion, the laws also prescribe declaration of such transfers and gifts in your income tax returns (ITR) while filing your taxes.

What are financial gifts, transfers?

In India, you are allowed to transfer assets (gold, property), cash, mutual fund units, and equity shares to family as gift, which is considered to be tax-free subject to certain terms. Here, to qualify for exemption, the recipient must be family.

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Further, for gifts or transfers to third party recipients, all transfers over 50,000 in a financial year are subject to taxation for the full amount.

Tax exemption for gifts: All you need to know

  • Gifts from to and from family (spouse, parents, children, siblings, and linear relatives) are fully exempt irrespective of the amount involved. This also applies to gifts given for marriage and as inheritance.
  • If value of gifts to non-relatives (acquaintances, friends and other third parties) exceeds 50,000, the entire amount is taxable for the receiver.

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  • The gift must be declared under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income-Tax Act (ITA). On your ITR form this will come the head “Income from Other Sources.”
  • Further, for cash gifts from employers, this is considered under Salaries head; while gift in kind will be taxable if the value exceeds 50,000.

How to disclose gifts in ITR?

Disclosure of gifts must be done under Section 56(2)(x) by the recipient in Schedule OS of your ITR 2 or 3.

Why should you disclose gifts / transfers in ITR?

  • It is mandatory to disclose income in ITR and doing so ensures transparency. For high-value transfers especially, this ensures your tax profile is in congruence with your Annual Information Statement (AIS) and prevents mismatch alert for tax authorities.

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  • It is advisable to maintain bank statements, demat account statements, property papers, gift deed and proof of relationship documents, in case a transactions triggers tax notice.
  • The tax department will also consider profile of donor to check if the gift given is affordable in accordance with past creditworthiness. This is a means to eliminate black money laundering through gifts.

What is Section 56(2)(x) of ITA?

Section 56 of the ITA oversees taxation of Income from Other Sources (i.e. dividends, lottery, income from securities, life insurance maturity, gifts, deeds, etc.) that can't be categorised under other heads such as capital gains, salary or rent.

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Within this, Section 56(2)(x) deals movable and immovable gifts, that are taxable unless received from relatives or on special occasions (e.g. marriage, inheritance).

Who is considered as family / relative under I-T law?

  • Spouse of the individual,
  • Brother/sister of the individual,
  • Brother/sister of the spouse of the individual,
  • Brother/sister of either of the parents of the individual,

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  • Any blood relative/offspring (Lineal ascendant or descendant of the individual)
  • Any blood relative/offspring of the spouse (Lineal ascendant or descendant of the spouse of the individual)
  • Spouse of the individuals referred to above.
  • For a Hindu undivided family (HUF), any member thereof

Are there any other exceptions?

  • Gifts received during marriage are non-taxable.

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  • Gifts received under a will or by way of inheritance and gifts received in contemplation of the death of the donor (for example, a terminally ill person anticipating death in the near future) are also tax-free.
  • Sale of movable property and personal effects other than shares and securities is not taxable. This includes art, bullion, collections, furniture, jewellery, sculptures, and vehicles, etc.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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