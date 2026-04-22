Income-tax returns: Here's how to declare gifts, mutual fund and share transfers in ITR form

There are multiple occasions where you may give or receive financial gifts to family, and India's Income-Tax laws have provisions that allow such transactions between family members to be exempted from taxes. However, in order to avoid misuse of “gifts” for tax evasion, the laws also prescribe declaration of such transfers and gifts in your income tax returns (ITR) while filing your taxes.
In India, you are allowed to transfer assets (gold, property), cash, mutual fund units, and equity shares to family as gift, which is considered to be tax-free subject to certain terms. Here, to qualify for exemption, the recipient must be family.
Further, for gifts or transfers to third party recipients, all transfers over ₹50,000 in a financial year are subject to taxation for the full amount.
Disclosure of gifts must be done under Section 56(2)(x) by the recipient in Schedule OS of your ITR 2 or 3.
Section 56 of the ITA oversees taxation of Income from Other Sources (i.e. dividends, lottery, income from securities, life insurance maturity, gifts, deeds, etc.) that can't be categorised under other heads such as capital gains, salary or rent.
Within this, Section 56(2)(x) deals movable and immovable gifts, that are taxable unless received from relatives or on special occasions (e.g. marriage, inheritance).
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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