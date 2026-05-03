Income-Tax Returns: Here are some common reasons you may receive a tax notice from I-T dept — Top FAQs answered

Filing your income-tax returns (ITR) have become more accessible over the past few years with the full process available online via the Income-Tax (I-T) website. However, there are a lot of things that can be confusing for first-time taxpayers. Today we look at the various reasons you could receive an I-T notice.
This is an official communication from the I-T department regarding unreported income, mismatch or discrepancies in your filing, non-filing of returns, verification of claims, missing information or overdue filing, and demand for outstanding income tax among other reasons. Notably, taxpayers can get such notices before and after filing their returns.
The notice will most likely come to your linked email address. You can check the section mentioned in the email to understand what area of concern the particular notice is referring to.
The following are most common reasons you may receive an I-T notice:
Your total taxable income is calculated as the gross earnings from salary and other sources (bank fixed deposits and shares, etc.), minus any tax-saving deductions you may have made. Such deductions include investment in public provident fund (PPF), national pension scheme (NPS), insurance, or payments towards loans and rent.
The answer to the new vs. old tax regime debate depends completely on how much you earn and what deductible investments you can show. You can use online tax calculators to determine which option minimises your tax liability or consult with a financial planner or your chartered accountant (CA), for the best course of action.
Before filing your ITR keep the following documents ready as applicable: Form 16 (from current employer and former employer if you changed jobs mid-year), PAN Card, Aadhaar Card (PAN-Aadhaar must be linked), and investment proofs (including bank deposits, PPF deposits, etc.), home loan interest certificate, and insurance premium payment receipts.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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