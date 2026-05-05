Income-tax returns: Form 121 replaces Form 15G, 15H — Who is eligible, where to download and how to avoid TDS, explained

The new Income-Tax Act (ITA) 2025, which came into force from last month (1 April), replaced the original Tax Deducted at Source aka TDS forms — Form 15G and 15H — with a single Form 121. Overall, the updates are meant to streamline and simplify India's tax codes, the government said, noting that it has consolidated number of forms from 399 to 190. Notably, the new forms will be used for AY27 (FY26).
From AY2026-27, Form 121 is the new, unified income tax form that replaces the erstwhile Form 15G and Form 15H, which both dealt with TDS. The form is to be submitted by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) to prevent deduction of TDS on dividends, interest and other income when earnings are below the taxable amount.
Notably, while the previous two forms were separated based on age (separate form for senior citizens), the unified Form 121 is enough for all taxpayers across ages.
To avoid TDS, the declaration must be submitted before deduction takes place either in person or online through their respective bank's website or app. This is an annual exercise and must be repeated each tax year.
Notably, Form 121 should be submitted by the taxpayer before the interest is credited as TDS will also be deducted at the time of crediting interest.
For example, bank depositors need to submit Form 121 to the bank to avoid TDS on the interest earned on fixed deposits before the monthly interest payout. For Tax Year 2026-27, it is advisable to submit Form 121 in April itself to avoid TDS.
In case of deposits and accounts with multiple banks, you will have to submit a Form 121 to each of the banks separately to avoid TDS. Similarly, Form 121 will also have to be submitted with India Post, if you have post office FDs or pension payouts.
Dividend income, Employee provident fund (EPF) or public provident fund (PPF) withdrawals and pension, insurance commission, interest on bank fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts, income from mutual funds, interest on post office deposits, interest on securities or bonds, payments from life insurance policies, rental income and other specified incomes where TDS is applicable, according to a Clear Tax report.
In case TDS has been cut over the taxable amount because of non-submission of Form 121, taxpayers are eligible for a refund after your ITR has been processed. The refund will be directly credited to your savings bank account as mentioned in ITR.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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