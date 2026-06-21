Income-tax returns: Here's how rent earned from self-occupied house property, unrealised rent is calculated in ITR-4

All income-tax return (ITR) forms for assessment year 2026-27 (AY27) i.e. financial year 2025-26 (FY26) have been notified by the Income-Tax Department. It has also enabled Excel Utility for the ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, and ITR-4 (Sugam) online forms for taxpayers on its e-filing portal for AY27 / FY26.
Taxpayers have till 31 July to file their returns by logging into the e-filing portal with your User ID and password. Notably, availability of excel utility means that you can prepare your returns offline before uploading them digitally. To make use of this facility, log into the portal, download your ITR form, fill it out, generate a JSON file, and upload it online after proper verification and cross-checking of details.
The ITR-4 or Sugam form is applicable for individual taxpayers or Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), who is a resident of India, other than not ordinarily resident or a resident firm (other than LLP) having total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business or profession which is computed on a presumptive basis (under sections 44AD / 44ADA / 44AE of Income Tax Act,1961) and income from salary or pension, agricultural income up to ₹5,000, capital gain under section 112A of Income Tax Act,1961 up to up to ₹1,25,000, and other sources.
Other sources which include interest from savings account, interest from deposit (bank / post office / cooperative society), interest from income tax refund, family pension, interest received on enhanced compensation and any other interest income (such as interest income from unsecured loan).
Notably, the Income-Tax Department has introduced some key changes in how taxpayer report income using the ITR-4 / Sugam form online for this tax year (FY26 / AY27). Two of these changes are related to income from rent:
How do I compute income from a house property which is partly self-occupied and partly let-out? According to the official income-tax website, house property may consist of two or more independent units, one of which is self-occupied, and the remaining is used for any other purpose (i.e., let-out or used for own business).
Income from such property will be computed in the following manner:
What is the tax treatment of unrealised rent that is subsequently realised? Any subsequent recovery of unrealised rent will be deemed to be your income under the head ‘Income from House Property’ in the year in which such rent is realised (whether or not you are the owner of that property in that year).
It will be charged to tax after deducting a sum equal to 30% of unrealised rent.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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