Income-Tax returns: How senior citizens can save tax through benefits and exemptions while filing ITR, explained

One of the first concern for many seniors and retired taxpayers is maintaining stable savings and a reliable income. Thus, aligning your investments for good and steady income stream with regular payouts, and reducing your taxes is a win-win. The Income-Tax Act in India allows senior citizens some relief through deductions, exemptions and compliance activities, that they can use to reduce liability.
We discuss some of the benefits that senior citizens in India get while filing their income tax returns.
Further, super senior citizens of 80 years and above have a higher exemption limit of up to ₹5 lakh annually.
Notably, the new tax regime keeps the basic exemption limit same for seniors and ordinary taxpayers at flat ₹4 lakh annually.
In the new tax regime, they can claim rebate up to ₹60,000 for income up to ₹12 lakh annually.
Further, they can also claim ₹1 lakh flat deduction under Section 80DDB for medical expenses incurred for specified diseases.
Notably, while investing in a 5-year fixed deposit, principal up to ₹1.5 lakh and interest up to ₹50,000 can be claimed as a deduction under section 80TTB.
Once a senior citizen is above 75 years with income only from pension and / or interest they are allowed to avoid filing ITR. However, they have to submit a declaration to the bank and TDS will be deducted under Section 194P.
Thus, it is important for senior citizens to analyse their income stream and plan their investments to optimise for savings and taxes. The status of senior vs super senior can mean a higher exemption limit and investments that provide income interest allow for more deductions. Further, depending on your source of income, you can also plan on choosing old or new regime as beneficial.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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