Income-tax returns: Presumptive taxation scheme for businesses and freelancers explained — Top FAQs answered

Income-tax returns: The tax department has released and notified all ITR forms for the financial year 2025-26, i.e. assessment year 2026-27, and enabled Excel utility for the online ITR-1 (Sahaj), ITR-2 and ITR-4 (Sugam) forms for AY27 / FY26 on its e-filing portal.
Taxpayers can file their returns in the current tax year, at the latest, by 31 July 2026. If you miss the July deadline, you can still file delayed returns by 31 December, subject to applicable penalties.
Today, we take a look at the presumptive taxation scheme, which simplifies I-T compliance for small businesses, professionals, and freelancers by allowing them to declare income as a fixed percentage of turnover without maintaining detailed books of accounts.
The presumptive taxation scheme allows freelancers, professionals and small businesses to declare income as a fixed percentage of their turnover without detailed books of accounts, according to a Clear Tax report. This is applicable under Sections 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE of the Income-Tax Act.
What is the threshold limit to opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44AD & Section 44 ADA? The threshold limit of turnover under Section 44AD is ₹3 crore (if the sum of amounts or aggregate of the amounts received during the previous year, in cash and in any other mode, does not exceed 5% of the total gross receipts of such previous year) and ₹2 crore otherwise.
The threshold limit under Section 44ADA limit is ₹75 lakh (if the sum of the amounts received during the previous year, in cash and in any other mode, does not exceed 5% of the total gross receipts of such previous year) and ₹50 lakh otherwise.
Who is not eligible for the presumptive taxation scheme of Section 44AD? The scheme of Section 44AD is designed to give relief to small taxpayers engaged in any business, except the following businesses:
The gross receipts of my business in the year exceeded ₹3 crore. Can I opt for the presumptive taxation scheme of 44AD? No. You can opt for the presumptive taxation scheme of section 44AD only if the total turnover or gross receipts from your business do not exceed the limit prescribed (i.e. ₹3 crore).
Who can opt for the presumptive taxation scheme of Section 44ADA? The presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA can be adopted by an assessee, whether an individual or a partnership firm (other than an LLP) and a resident in India, carrying on a specified profession whose gross receipts do not exceed ₹50 lakh in a financial year.
Provided that in case the amount or aggregate of the amounts received during the previous year, in cash, does not exceed five per cent of the total gross receipts of such previous year, then the limit is up to 75 lakh in a financial year.
The following professions are specified professions: legal, medical, engineering or architectural, accountancy, technical consultancy, interior decoration, and any other profession notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
I opted for the presumptive income scheme of Section 44AD or 44ADA. Can I claim further deduction of expenses after declaring profit at the applicable rate under the respective sections of gross receipts? No, a person who opted for the presumptive taxation scheme is deemed to have claimed all deductions of expenses. Any further claim of deduction is not allowed after declaring profit at the specified rate. However, you can claim deductions under Chapter VI-A.
I opted for the presumptive income scheme of Section 44ADA. Do I have to pay Advance Tax on income from a profession covered under Section 44ADA? Yes. Anyone opting for the presumptive taxation scheme u/s 44ADA is liable to pay 100% of the advance tax on or before 15 March of the previous year. If you fail to pay the Advance Tax by 15 March of the previous year, you will be liable to pay interest as per Section 234B and Section 234C. Any amount paid by way of Advance Tax on or before 31 March will also be treated as Advance Tax paid during the FY ending on that day.
I opted for the presumptive taxation scheme of Section 44ADA. Do I need to maintain books of accounts as per Section 44AA? If you are engaged in a specified profession as referred in Sections 44AA (1) and opt for the presumptive taxation scheme of Section 44ADA (declare income at 50% of the gross receipts), you are not required to maintain the books of accounts in respect of the specified profession (i.e., the provision of Sections 44AA will not apply).
I opted for the presumptive taxation scheme of Section 44AE. Do I have to pay Advance Tax on income from a business covered under Section 44AE? Yes, you will be liable to pay Advance Tax. There is no concession regarding the payment of advance tax if you opted for the presumptive taxation scheme of section 44AE.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.